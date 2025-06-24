Which Country Produces The Most Milk In The World?

If you thought the United States was the global leader of milk production, think again. While the states certainly churn out plenty (many states have named milk as their official state drink), India actually produces the most milk of any country. The U.S. is the second largest producer, followed by Pakistan, China, and Brazil.

India's milk production has continued to grow steadily every year since 1980. In the late '90s, the South Asian country eclipsed the U.S. as the top producer of milk worldwide. India produced roughly 239 million metric tons of milk in 2024, and has plans to increase that to 300 million metric tons in the next five years. With a milk-heavy diet and the largest population of any country, most of the milk produced in India is consumed by its own people.