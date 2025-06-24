White Vs Yellow Vs Vanilla Cake: What's The Difference?

When it comes time to choose a cake recipe or boxed cake mix, you've probably been faced with a choice between white, yellow, and vanilla cake. It might not seem like there's much difference between the three, and the names are often used interchangeably, but there are, in fact, some noticeable distinctions from cake to cake. While each of these flavors have a similar mild profile that leans into vanilla, it's good to know the contrasting characteristics between each one when you're planning for a special event like a birthday or wedding when every detail is important. Certain types of cake work better with particular types of frosting, too, like yellow cake and chocolate frosting, or perfectly white buttercream on white cake.

Perhaps the reason why white and yellow cakes are frequently called vanilla cakes is because, well, they actually are both vanilla cakes. That is, both yellow and white cake is flavored predominantly with vanilla (preferably from whole beans or paste), which is all it takes to qualify as a vanilla cake. The difference between the two colors, however, is in the ingredients. White cakes are made only with egg whites, and yellow cakes are made with whole eggs (the yellow yolks give the crumb its namesake color).