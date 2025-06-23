Here's Why You Don't See Old Country Buffet Locations Anymore

There's something so appealing about cafeteria-style dining. Maybe it's the ability to pile your plate as high as you like, or the seemingly endless variety of food spread out in front of you. Regardless of the reason, buffets have remained an important aspect of American dining, resulting in great buffets all across the country rising up throughout the years.

The convenience and cheap pricing of buffets is part of what led chains such as Old Country Buffet to success. However, for Old Country Buffet, it wasn't enough. In the end, the parent company of the chain, Fresh Acquisitions, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021. This didn't come about suddenly. Despite the chain's success throughout the years, issues with quality, foodborne illness, and closures plagued Old Country Buffet before Fresh Acquisitions ultimately had to file for bankruptcy. All these issues combined with the COVID-19 pandemic and made it near impossible for Old Country Buffet to ever recover. While some still express nostalgia for the chain online, it has since joined the ranks of discontinued chain buffets we'll never see again.