The Swanky NYC Bar That Started Out Of An Old Opium Den

Inside the lush, quiet lounge, mixologists dress to play the part of pharmacists, stirring up novel and original libations while wearing white lab coats. Bar patrons can order from a menu of "aphrodisiacs," "euphorics," and "health & beauty" drinks. A crumbling mural of the caduceus hangs over an intimate table for two, and the lamps are colorful beakers of mysterious infusions. To complete the theme, Apotheke's alchemical wonders are made from organic, house-made ingredients, including herbs and botanicals grown on the speakeasy's roof. It's a modern-day take on the deep roots of cocktail ingredients, like bitters being used as medicinal remedies.

One of the most popular drinks on the menu is the Victoria Quay, an aphrodisiac made from cardamom and pineapple-infused vodka and a pineapple-cilantro shrub. Reviewers have said they have a tough time stopping at just one, but make sure you come with a fat wallet, because the drinks here all cost between $21 and $24. And no, the pharmacists behind the bar don't take health insurance.

Since taking over the old opium den, Apotheke has expanded to new locations in NYC and LA, and even has a book on making medicinal cocktails at home: "Apotheke: Modern Medicinal Cocktails." If you're hooked on modern-day speakeasies after visiting Apotheke, here are thirteen more to make barhopping feel a little more scandalous. There's even one hidden inside a hot dog joint.