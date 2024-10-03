For An Incredibly Moist Cake, Reach For Your Freezer

Cake has a universal appeal that transcends cultures and cuisines. From chocolate and banana cake, to pound cake and Bundt cake, there's a flavor for every palate and occasion. No matter the variety you prefer, the secret to a mouthwatering cake is not only its sweetness, but also a perfectly moist texture. No one likes dry cake, so if you want your dessert to remain nice and moist long after the bake, the trick is in freezing the cake.

Cakes usually start losing moisture soon after they come out of the oven. Have you noticed the steam that rises from the surface of a freshly baked cake? That is actually moisture escaping into the atmosphere, leaving the cake drier with every passing minute. So be mindful that when you leave your baked goods out in the open, you may likely end up with a sad and dry dessert. This is where the freezer comes to the rescue.

When you wrap the cake and stash it in the freezer not too long after it leaves the oven (without waiting for it to cool down completely), all that steam is prevented from escaping and is retained within the cake. So when you later thaw it, you'll have a perfectly moist creation. This works for almost all types of cakes. Plus, thanks to the plastic wrapping, you don't even have to worry about ending up with some funky freezer smell.