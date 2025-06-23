What A Limited Menu Says About A Mexican Restaurant

An extensive menu can be helpful for making sure there's something for everyone ... but it can also be overwhelming (looking at you, Cheesecake Factory). When a restaurant offers so many varied menu items, this might have you questioning if everything is actually good. It's often advised that customers should opt to dine at establishments with concise menus — but is this true for all types of cuisine, including Mexican restaurants? To get the answer, Chowhound spoke exclusively to Rick Bayless, owner of Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Xoco, and Bar Sótano.

"Short and specific usually indicates that the restaurant is specializing, attempting to make each dish as good as it can be," Bayless explains. "Large menus are typically devised to attract a wide cross-section of people, but only some of the dishes on the menu are typically considered specialties." Therefore, it's not an alarming red flag if a Mexican restaurant has a longer menu.

Since many dishes use similar ingredients, it's not much of a stretch to make multiple dishes without overextending the kitchen. Tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas all use tortillas as their base, for instance, and the differences in these dishes lie mostly in how they are constructed. A well-run kitchen can prepare a variety of dishes by repurposing key ingredients in Mexican cuisine, like grilled meats, certain vegetables and herbs, beans, rice, salsa, and cheese.