Don't Overlook Aldi For Affordable Plants For Your Garden

The selection at Aldi varies by each location, so you aren't guaranteed a gardening section at your local Aldi. But, you can do a little research online or chat with a manager in the store to figure out what items your local store does have. If there is a gardening section, or at least a collection of plants, you should be able to find seeds for herbs and veggies like cilantro, parsley, lettuce, and squash, as well as already started seedlings. Look for spring perennials for around $6.50 each and 6-inch herb and vegetable plants, like tomatoes and peppers, for around $3.30 each. You might even be able to find hanging baskets of brightly colored petunias for around $8 or hydrangeas for $15. Some locations also sell planters and raised garden beds.

Spring is the peak season for plants at Aldi, but some locations still carry herbs and a few other select plants through the summer. Throughout the year, particularly in the spring and summer, you might also be able to find trees, shrubs, bushes, and bulb plants sold bare bulb, without the soil). This last find means the plants are dormant and you'll have to wake them up as part of the planting process. So you can let your bulbs soak in some water and pull them out of dormancy while you get the rest of your garden going with Aldi Gardenline plants — and then enjoy a full meal sourced at the same store.