The Viral Coffee Treat You'll Want To Sip All Summer Long

Is there anything like discovering a mind-blowing coffee trend to welcome into the (ever-expanding) morning routine? These days, bland and unexciting coffee belongs firmly locked away in the past. There's no time for uninspiring cups of joe when you have the likes of ginger ale and coffee blends or Vietnamese-inspired salted coffee as your caffeinated sidekicks. Sprucing up your regular coffee routine just got easier — and a tad bit more tropical — with the cloud coffee viral trend. Yep, starting your summer off sipping on cloud coffee is the way to go, and coffee lovers can't stop raving about it.

The trend began in 2022 as one TikTok user, Daphne Oz, boasted of her discovery of a coffee kick that won't give you jitters. In the viral video, Oz shares how she makes the elixir of coconut water over ice mixed with an espresso shot and a splash of walnut milk as her preferred take on iced coffee. While some iced-coffee drinks are made from black coffee, for some, the swap of espresso offers more flavor and intensity.

The addition of coconut water is what truly sets this coffee apart, though. Coconut water makes beverages lighter, sweeter, and more refreshing (including teas), and when added to coffee, it has the same effect. This element also differentiates it from the three-ingredient fluffy Dalgona coffee, a past coffee craze which lacks the island vibes of this drink. The final touch is the splash of milk or a creamer to add in a fuller flavor (plus that cloudy look) to this tasty coffee creation.