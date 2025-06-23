The Viral Coffee Treat You'll Want To Sip All Summer Long
Is there anything like discovering a mind-blowing coffee trend to welcome into the (ever-expanding) morning routine? These days, bland and unexciting coffee belongs firmly locked away in the past. There's no time for uninspiring cups of joe when you have the likes of ginger ale and coffee blends or Vietnamese-inspired salted coffee as your caffeinated sidekicks. Sprucing up your regular coffee routine just got easier — and a tad bit more tropical — with the cloud coffee viral trend. Yep, starting your summer off sipping on cloud coffee is the way to go, and coffee lovers can't stop raving about it.
The trend began in 2022 as one TikTok user, Daphne Oz, boasted of her discovery of a coffee kick that won't give you jitters. In the viral video, Oz shares how she makes the elixir of coconut water over ice mixed with an espresso shot and a splash of walnut milk as her preferred take on iced coffee. While some iced-coffee drinks are made from black coffee, for some, the swap of espresso offers more flavor and intensity.
The addition of coconut water is what truly sets this coffee apart, though. Coconut water makes beverages lighter, sweeter, and more refreshing (including teas), and when added to coffee, it has the same effect. This element also differentiates it from the three-ingredient fluffy Dalgona coffee, a past coffee craze which lacks the island vibes of this drink. The final touch is the splash of milk or a creamer to add in a fuller flavor (plus that cloudy look) to this tasty coffee creation.
How to prepare cloud coffee
Cloud coffee is a winner for those who cherish simple coffee-making and aren't afraid to introduce something new to the taste buds. To create this drink, mix your freshly brewed espresso shot with your milk or creamer of choice, ensuring it is to the frothy consistency of your choosing. If you don't have a frother on hand, you can shake them together in a Mason jar or simply stir all the liquids together at the end.
In a separate glass, pour coconut water over ice. For slightly less sweet results, opt for young coconut water, which is typically pink (that's just what happens in the oxidation process, when the water interacts with light). Finally, pour your espresso mix into the glass of iced coconut water and witness the cloudy drink come together. You can enjoy as is or sweeten with honey or maple syrup.
If you're not much of a coffee-lover, no biggie — you can still enjoy your own version of the summer's trendiest beverage. Get in on the fun by swapping the espresso shot with matcha, which pairs well with coconut water for an extra energizing drink. For a sweeter creamy element, you could use condensed oat milk, or double down on the tropical vibes with some coconut milk. In case you want to experiment with cloud coffee minus the creaminess, some skip the milk or cream entirely, but keep in mind that those creamy swirls floating in the drink are likely where the "clouds" in the name come from.