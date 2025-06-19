The Discontinued Swedish Fish Flavor Customers Desperately Want Back

There are very few gummy candies as iconic as Swedish Fish. This aquatic delicacy is best known for its easily recognizable fish shape, bright color, and sweet taste. Red Swedish Fish in particular are widely recognized for their unique, hard to pinpoint flavor.

Red might be the most common color, but it isn't the only one out there. In fact, there's a plethora of discontinued Swedish Fish flavors, with one of the most popular being the purple flavor, which was discontinued back in 2006 to the dismay of many customers.

It may be a little surprising that this flavor is so treasured considering the grape Airhead is the one we avoid on our weekly shop. However, it's actually so missed that there are entire Facebook groups dedicated to bringing back the beloved grape-flavored Swedish Fish. There was even an online petition calling for its return, but it sadly fell on deaf ears. The purple Swedish Fish remains discontinued to this day with no signs that it will ever make a return.