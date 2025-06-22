Buying Bagged Ice? Don't Forget To Do This One Thing Before Putting In Your Freezer

Summer entertaining calls for cold, refreshing drinks chilled on ice. This also means there will be inevitable trips to the store to grab a few ice bags. Before you plop those bags straight into your freezer, though, there's an easy ice trick every home bartender needs to prevent your ice from turning into a giant block. You need to make sure to get the extra water out of the bag.

Ice cubes getting stuck together happens because of a couple of reasons. Ice has a thin coating of water that can melt and refreeze. When you transfer your ice from store to car to freezer, it's nearly impossible for there not to be a change of temperature, which causes this layer to become glue-like, making everything stick together. You may also notice that the ice on the bottom of the bag is often mashed together in clumps. That's because the ice sitting on top of the bag can easily squash the ice on the bottom, and any change in temperature can contribute to the issue. Because it can be frustrating to end up with a large block of ice, you should never just toss the bags directly into the freezer. Instead, try shaking out the bag and even tapping it on the counter to break up any clumps that formed in transit. Then open the bag and gently pour out any pooling liquid into the sink.