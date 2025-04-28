The Easy Ice Trick Every Home Bartender Needs To Keep Cocktails Cold And Undiluted
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Watered-down drinks are a party foul. The goal of ice is to chill, not ruin the vibe. Whether you are serving Maker's Mark bourbon and vanilla tomato water cooler or a classic Clamato michelada, you don't want the ice to melt too quickly and dilute these boozy beverages. How quickly this happens hinges on the size of the ice cube you use. Small pellet ice or crushed ice is yummy to munch on or a great go-to for frozen drinks; however, when it comes to crafting some of our favorite cocktails that are served with ice, these smaller types of ice are a nemesis to your bourbon, vodka, tequila, and other alcohol-fueled drinks. The larger the ice cube, the slower the dilution, and in turn, the slower your drink tastes like the bartender forgot to add the booze.
Why does this happen? Ice melts when its temperature is raised above 32 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the shape and the area-to-volume ratio of these frozen blocks and pebbles play an important role in how quickly they transform back to liquid. The more sides a piece of ice has, the more air touching it, and the quicker it will melt. This is why when you break up a big piece of ice into smaller pieces, they melt quicker than if you had left the ice as one piece.
Sphere-shaped ice cubes melt slowest; here's how to get them
Choose your shape wisely. Sphere-shaped ice cubes are the king of the ice mountain if you want a slow melt. These ball-shaped ice cubes will turn back to water much slower than a traditional block thanks to how compact they are and their limited surface area. How can you make this shaped ice at home? Visit Amazon and go for something like the Tougs Large Sphere Ice Mold Tray that produces four sphere-shaped ice cubes. It will set you back just under $8, and it's the right way to add ice to a Negroni and other cocktails.
That said, if you don't want to spend the money on new ice cube trays, you can also use balloons to make your ball-shaped ice. Simply fill balloons with enough water to create the sphere size you want; tie them, and let them freeze. After they are rock-hard, cut the balloon off with scissors or a knife. If you want clear ice cubes, you will want to use distilled water and boil it twice, allowing it to adequately cool before you add it to an ice cube tray or balloon. You'll then have ice that's both aesthetically pleasing and functional.