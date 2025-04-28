The Easy Ice Trick Every Home Bartender Needs To Keep Cocktails Cold And Undiluted

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Watered-down drinks are a party foul. The goal of ice is to chill, not ruin the vibe. Whether you are serving Maker's Mark bourbon and vanilla tomato water cooler or a classic Clamato michelada, you don't want the ice to melt too quickly and dilute these boozy beverages. How quickly this happens hinges on the size of the ice cube you use. Small pellet ice or crushed ice is yummy to munch on or a great go-to for frozen drinks; however, when it comes to crafting some of our favorite cocktails that are served with ice, these smaller types of ice are a nemesis to your bourbon, vodka, tequila, and other alcohol-fueled drinks. The larger the ice cube, the slower the dilution, and in turn, the slower your drink tastes like the bartender forgot to add the booze.

Why does this happen? Ice melts when its temperature is raised above 32 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the shape and the area-to-volume ratio of these frozen blocks and pebbles play an important role in how quickly they transform back to liquid. The more sides a piece of ice has, the more air touching it, and the quicker it will melt. This is why when you break up a big piece of ice into smaller pieces, they melt quicker than if you had left the ice as one piece.