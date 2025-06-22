The 2-Ingredient Trader Joe's Combo That Feels Like A Fancy Pasta Night With No Effort

To prepare the summer pasta dish, simply follow the instructions on each of the two products. Start by boiling water to prepare the Sweet Corn, Burrata, and Basil Ravioli, which takes just a few minutes to cook. Once it is ready, drain and place in serving bowls. The Shrimp Scampi in a garlic and lemon butter sauce can be found in the frozen section. (Just note it might be gone by fall, as Trader Joe's regularly discontinues products that are no longer in season or in demand.) To prepare it, cook it for about 10 minutes on the stovetop, or until the shrimp is opaque in color. You can also bake it in a serving dish in the oven for about 15 minutes. Once your shrimp is ready, pour it directly over the ravioli, sauce and all. And @danielles_eats recommends topping it with Parmesan and basil to finish the dish.

If you aren't a fan of sweet corn or shrimp, Trader Joe's has other prepared pasta combos you could try instead. Try the Crispy Battered Calamari with 4 Cheese Ravioli and serve with your favorite tomato sauce. Or, if you're not a seafood fan, follow the recipe for Trader Joe's Chicken Parm-ioli, topped with TJ's organic chicken nuggets.