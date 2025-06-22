Don't Throw Out Your Leftover Cooking Water. Use It For Your Garden Instead

Taking steps to reduce food waste gets a (deserved!) amount of attention — the numbers of just how much food we toss are staggering, after all. But water, as any elementary school kid learns, is a finite resource, and for those of us lucky enough to have clean water on demand, we can all do our part to make better use of what flows from our pipes. To take your eco-conscious game up a notch, while giving your garden a boost, stop pouring leftover cooking water down the drain after you're done blanching veggies or boiling pasta — and use it to water your plants.

Raised beds, kitchen gardens, and potted plants are the perfect thing to soak up water you certainly wouldn't drink or otherwise use up — like what's left in a pot after rinsing grains, cooking noodles, or boiling broccoli. Not only is a pot of water from cooking food as good as any amount of water to keep plants hydrated, the process of cooking food infuses the H20 with beneficial nutrients plants will be more than happy to slurp up.

Even water that's been used to rinse off rice gains nutrients and minerals, such as carbohydrates, and increased amounts of elements like zinc, iron, and potassium, which can be present in plain water in smaller amounts (or not at all, depending on source). This blend of macro and micronutrients is as important to plants' health as it is to our own, and can work like a natural, free fertilizer to help everything from flowers to herbs to veggies grow healthier and thrive.