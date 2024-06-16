The State That Produces The Most Strawberries In The US

Bright red and bursting with sweetness, strawberries are one of America's favorite fruits. While they aren't quite as popular as bananas or apples, the average American ate about 8 pounds of strawberries in 2022, making them the 7th most-consumed fruit — and by far the most beloved berry — in the U.S. (via Statista). That may not come as a surprise since they're delicious served all kinds of ways, whether sliced into an elevated Fourth of July fruit salad, baked into a berry-packed pie, or turned into a summertime Polish strawberry pasta. But when it comes to how widely enjoyed the fruit is, a question arises: Where are all our strawberries coming from?

Although another country holds the title for growing the most globally, the answer for Americans is true of a lot of the produce packed onto grocery store shelves in the U.S., from lettuce to oranges. The vibrant red fruit can be found growing in fields from coast to coast, but the majority of the country's strawberries are produced in California. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Golden State cultivates around 90% of the annual strawberry crop, followed by Florida at about 8%; most of the remaining portion is split between New York, North Carolina, Oregon, and Washington. This dramatic distribution of the strawberry market share has everything to do with the sunshine-loving fruit's favored growing conditions. California's mild climate means year-round growth and harvests and higher yields overall, allowing the state to put strawberries on the table no matter the season.

