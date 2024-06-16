The State That Produces The Most Strawberries In The US
Bright red and bursting with sweetness, strawberries are one of America's favorite fruits. While they aren't quite as popular as bananas or apples, the average American ate about 8 pounds of strawberries in 2022, making them the 7th most-consumed fruit — and by far the most beloved berry — in the U.S. (via Statista). That may not come as a surprise since they're delicious served all kinds of ways, whether sliced into an elevated Fourth of July fruit salad, baked into a berry-packed pie, or turned into a summertime Polish strawberry pasta. But when it comes to how widely enjoyed the fruit is, a question arises: Where are all our strawberries coming from?
Although another country holds the title for growing the most globally, the answer for Americans is true of a lot of the produce packed onto grocery store shelves in the U.S., from lettuce to oranges. The vibrant red fruit can be found growing in fields from coast to coast, but the majority of the country's strawberries are produced in California. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Golden State cultivates around 90% of the annual strawberry crop, followed by Florida at about 8%; most of the remaining portion is split between New York, North Carolina, Oregon, and Washington. This dramatic distribution of the strawberry market share has everything to do with the sunshine-loving fruit's favored growing conditions. California's mild climate means year-round growth and harvests and higher yields overall, allowing the state to put strawberries on the table no matter the season.
California's strawberry production reigns supreme
It's no secret that California plays a significant part in feeding the nation as the largest producer of agricultural commodities in the country. In particular, the Golden State shines at growing strawberries, which thrive there thanks to the region's temperate climate. As it turns out, just like many people, the fickle fruit is sensitive to bad weather. Strawberry plants are partial to temperatures ranging between 50 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit and flourish when soaking up the sun's rays for at least six to 10 hours a day.
To produce the berries year-round, California farmers throughout the vast state grow the crop. According to California Strawberries, the fruit is harvested on farms in Watsonville, Salinas, and Santa Maria during the warm months, while most of the winter crop comes from further south in Oxnard, Orange County, and San Diego. When consumer demand increased in 2023, farmers planned to plant a record-breaking amount of strawberries, dedicating an estimated 41,570 acres to the berries (via AgAlert). That year's crop weighed in at about 2.57 billion pounds (via Statista). The sprawling industry certainly gives a new meaning to The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
Wondering when it's best to buy the bright red berries? Peak strawberry season spans April to August when production across the state overlaps, according to California Strawberries. For the sweetest fruit, stock up on strawberries for snacking and storage in late May and June, beginning around National Pick Strawberries Day on May 20.