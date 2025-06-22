Sadly, You Should Avoid Ordering This Enticing Seafood Feast At Red Lobster

Fried shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips, and bay scallops — all in one dish and served with cocktail and tartar sauces and two sides. It seems like a seafood lover's culinary fever dream. What could possibly go wrong?

Enter Red Lobster's Admiral's Feast. What once was a well-loved seafood chain icon has certainly had better days. In fact, its feast tops the list of 10 menu items we suggest avoiding on your next trip to Red Lobster. While you might criticize the price at around $26 (depending on location), it's actually reasonable for the amount of seafood you're getting here along with your choice of two sides. You might also get taken aback by the sheer amount of calories — 1,670 to be exact. But let's be real here: If you're ordering a menu item composed of nothing but fried food with "feast" in its name, you pretty much know what you're getting.

The biggest problem with Red Lobster's Admiral's Feast comes down to simple quality and execution. Review after review on the internet speaks to these issues, and it's not specific to one location. It seems like the Admiral's Feast has capsized.