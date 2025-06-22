You Can Totally Salvage Frozen Mayo, Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are some foods you should never freeze, and mayonnaise is at the top of that no-freeze list. But if you're reading this, you're probably one of the unlucky people who just found that out the hard way. Maybe your fridge temperature was a tad too low or it was in the same bag as your Costco frozen goods haul. No judgment here. There's even good news: There's a way to salvage it, and it's actually not that difficult.

In fact, the reason it's a bad idea to freeze mayo is the same reason you can fix it. Mayo is an emulsion. That means it's made of ingredients that don't naturally mix — oil and water-based components like egg yolks and lemon juice — with the help of an emulsifier, in this case, lecithin-containing egg yolk. When you use a blender or whisk to mix it, you create tiny droplets of oil, which the lecithin helps suspend in the water, creating a relatively fragile but stable mixture. Freezing destroys that stability.

That's because the water freezes but the oil doesn't, breaking down the emulsion structure and creating an unpleasant-looking mess once it's thawed.