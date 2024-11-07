You Can Freeze Mayo, But Should You?

Mayonnaise is a utilitarian ingredient used in many recipes, so it's good to make the most of out the time you have with it. Luckily, there are some basic measures worth taking to maximize its shelf life.

To avoid common food safety mistakes, homemade and store-bought mayonnaise should both be stored in a refrigerator set to at least 40 degrees Fahrenheit after preparing and opening them, respectively. Limit their exposure to warmer temperatures and discard mayo of any variety if it has been displaced from the refrigerator for more than two hours. Avoid cross-contamination by using clean utensils when handling mayonnaise, ensuring the container is free from any residue or contaminants, and not dipping any food directly into the jar.

Because it lasts longer than homemade varieties, store-bought mayonnaise is a better option if longevity and convenience are the name of your game. If you prefer scratch-made goods, we don't blame you. When making homemade mayo, however, always use pasteurized eggs. Those that are unpasteurized are more likely to harbor bacteria unfit for consumption in their raw form. Unfortunately, eggs cannot be pasteurized at home, so you'll need to purchase them from the store. Acid components like lemon juice and apple cider vinegar can improve the flavor of your homemade mayonnaise with a tangy twist while simultaneously functioning as preservatives, slowing the growth of bacteria.

Whatever you do, don't put the condiment in the freezer. Though it certainly will freeze, it's a quick way to ruin a perfectly good batch of ready-to-use mayonnaise.