How Long To Smoke A Steak For The Tenderest Results

Barbecue season is back, so there's no better time to brush up on your smoking skills. There are plenty of common mistakes that might be ruining your steak, and it's a hard art to master for sure. Luckily, Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, with locations in New York, Boston, and Florida, is here to share some exclusive advice with Chowhound to turn you into a top pitmaster in no time. "I love adding a layer of smoky flavor to steak before grilling," says Abdoo, "and the best way to do it is with a reverse sear technique."

The method, which works best for thicker cuts like ribeyes, filets, New York strips, or tri-tip, is simple. First, whack up the smoker's temperature and smoke the steak to an internal temperature of 125 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, let the meat cool to room temperature before finishing it on a hot grill for that perfect char. Generally, you should smoke steak for around 45 minutes to an hour, but you can adjust the time based on how well done you like your steak. Either way, just make sure to have a thermometer on hand to work out the meat's internal temperature. Make sure to sprinkle over a few spoons of kosher salt to add flavor and create that blackened bark outer layer.