How Long To Smoke A Steak For The Tenderest Results
Barbecue season is back, so there's no better time to brush up on your smoking skills. There are plenty of common mistakes that might be ruining your steak, and it's a hard art to master for sure. Luckily, Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, with locations in New York, Boston, and Florida, is here to share some exclusive advice with Chowhound to turn you into a top pitmaster in no time. "I love adding a layer of smoky flavor to steak before grilling," says Abdoo, "and the best way to do it is with a reverse sear technique."
The method, which works best for thicker cuts like ribeyes, filets, New York strips, or tri-tip, is simple. First, whack up the smoker's temperature and smoke the steak to an internal temperature of 125 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, let the meat cool to room temperature before finishing it on a hot grill for that perfect char. Generally, you should smoke steak for around 45 minutes to an hour, but you can adjust the time based on how well done you like your steak. Either way, just make sure to have a thermometer on hand to work out the meat's internal temperature. Make sure to sprinkle over a few spoons of kosher salt to add flavor and create that blackened bark outer layer.
Other tips to up your steak game
Chef Matt Abdoo adds that the best type of wood used to smoke steak all comes down to your preferred flavor. If you like a delicate smoke, "fruit woods like apple, peach, or cherry are the perfect pick, and work well for delicate meats like fish, poultry, and smaller pork cuts."
On the other hand, Abdoo states that "hardwoods like oak or pecan give a bolder, more balanced smoke, and suit heartier BBQ cuts like brisket, pork shoulder, and thick steak cuts (think ribeye, tri-tip, or New York strip)." For a stronger, intensified taste, he says mesquite is the way to go but warns it can be overpowering if not used carefully. "If you want to use mesquite, try blending it with a milder wood to avoid the bitterness that can come from using mesquite on its own," he advises.
Don't have a smoker? Don't worry. There are ways to create the flavor of smoked meat without one: use a smoker box, get the grilled flavor with a smoking gun, or play around with liquid smoke. Either way, the end result will taste delicious, as there's nothing better for summertime dinners than a smoky, succulent steak.