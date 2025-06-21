We Would Have Never Believed The Words 'Nutella' And 'Wonton' Belonged Together Until Now
When discussion of fried wontons enters the chat, most of us immediately picture the beloved crab rangoon, stuffed to the brim with cream cheese, scallions, and a touch of crab meat, perfect for dipping into sweet and sour sauce. Some may also think of wonton soup upgraded with creamy, sweet coconut milk — savory broth laden with soft, chewy, pork-stuffed dumplings that's excellent when paired with late-night television or delightfully terrible monster movies.
Few people will make the leap to wontons filled with a warm, chocolatey daub of Nutella, but that doesn't mean that these foods aren't a match made in heaven — because they definitely are. An example of just one of many creative things you can do with Nutella, wontons provide the perfect delivery system for this sweet, fudgy treat. After frying, the wonton wrappers provide a crispy contrast to the soft interior, also offering plenty of real estate for a sprinkle of powdered sugar or cinnamon for an extra punch of flavor.
As an added bonus, making them is so simple that this may be the perfect recipe to make with your little ones, or to enjoy as a quick and easy sweet treat after a long day. It really is as simple as spooning quarter-sized dollops of Nutella into the center of the wrappers and folding them diagonally, creating rows of neat little triangular dumplings. After just a few minutes crisping in a bath of hot oil or in the confines of an air fryer basket, they'll be crunchy, hot, and ready to enjoy.
Turning out perfect Nutella wontons (almost) every time
Working with wontons can be a little tricky, especially if you've never done it before. Wonton wrappers are fairly pliable and slightly stretchy, so it may look like they can hold a lot more Nutella than they actually can. However, overfilling your wontons can cause them to explode in your air fryer or while deep frying, which is both messy and disappointing. To get more control over how much filling ends up in each wrapper, try loading your Nutella into a squeeze bottle or piping bag.
You'll also want to make sure each of your wontons is tightly sealed, gently swiping away any errant air pockets around the filling. While plain water works in a pinch, use an egg wash along the edges to ensure they fuse together nice and tight. Additionally, though you can fold your wontons into little pouches or squares, the triangle fold is the fastest, easiest, and most reliable choice, particularly for beginners or if you're in a hurry.
Of course, we can't talk about Nutella wontons without mentioning how to jazz up the flavor even more. A dab of your favorite fruit jam — raspberry and strawberry are favorites — a touch of marshmallow fluff, and some graham cracker crumbs or a sprinkle of crushed hazelnuts makes these tasty little bites into a fancy dessert. You can also drizzle the outside with caramel and chocolate sauce, or kick the elegance into high gear with a delicate glaze of rosewater syrup.