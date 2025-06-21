We Would Have Never Believed The Words 'Nutella' And 'Wonton' Belonged Together Until Now

When discussion of fried wontons enters the chat, most of us immediately picture the beloved crab rangoon, stuffed to the brim with cream cheese, scallions, and a touch of crab meat, perfect for dipping into sweet and sour sauce. Some may also think of wonton soup upgraded with creamy, sweet coconut milk — savory broth laden with soft, chewy, pork-stuffed dumplings that's excellent when paired with late-night television or delightfully terrible monster movies.

Few people will make the leap to wontons filled with a warm, chocolatey daub of Nutella, but that doesn't mean that these foods aren't a match made in heaven — because they definitely are. An example of just one of many creative things you can do with Nutella, wontons provide the perfect delivery system for this sweet, fudgy treat. After frying, the wonton wrappers provide a crispy contrast to the soft interior, also offering plenty of real estate for a sprinkle of powdered sugar or cinnamon for an extra punch of flavor.

As an added bonus, making them is so simple that this may be the perfect recipe to make with your little ones, or to enjoy as a quick and easy sweet treat after a long day. It really is as simple as spooning quarter-sized dollops of Nutella into the center of the wrappers and folding them diagonally, creating rows of neat little triangular dumplings. After just a few minutes crisping in a bath of hot oil or in the confines of an air fryer basket, they'll be crunchy, hot, and ready to enjoy.