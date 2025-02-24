The Sweet Addition Wonton Soup Needs For A Total Flavor Upgrade

This easy upgrade works wonders whether you're cooking from scratch or resurrecting a prepackaged soup or takeout leftovers. For prepackaged soup, you may have to experiment a bit to get the perfect flavor. After cooking dumplings, we suggest sticking with about 1/2 cup of coconut milk per cup of broth. As for the broth seasoning packet, try adding half of it at first and then taste-testing to get the perfect balance between the coconut and seasoning flavors.

For takeout soup, start by gently reheating the broth, either on the stovetop over medium heat or in the microwave. Once warm, stir in the coconut milk — we don't recommend heating the coconut milk directly in the broth. It could lose flavor or become kind of clumpy if cooked too long, which we don't want.

To offer balance and really play up the Thai-style flavors from coconut milk, add a splash of soy sauce or fish sauce. Fresh herbs like cilantro, Thai basil, or even scallions will provide a fragrant lift, making your soup taste fresh and vibrant rather than one-note. Don't shy away from a squeeze of lime juice to brighten the broth, and if you're after a little heat, chili crisp or red pepper flakes will do the trick. You don't need a full-on recipe overhaul to make a big impact on your classic wonton soup. A bit of coconut milk and some easy garnishes make a bowl of soup that's comforting, flavorful, and just unexpected enough to feel like an entirely new dish.