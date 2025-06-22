Follow This Temperature Tip For Steakhouse-Worthy Meat Every Time

Every good steakhouse knows that getting the perfect steak is all about temperature control. Meat requires extreme heat to develop a crust, which gives it tons of flavor, while also keeping it nice and juicy. That same heat, however, can also turn a magnificent slab of beef into a dry, tasteless chunk of meat in minutes. Thankfully, there's a steakhouse secret that'll make your food better with little risk: Cook it at two different temperatures.

The most fool-proof way to cook steakhouse-worthy meat is to first sear it at a high temperature, and then finish cooking it at a lower one. The crust you get from a good sear is a result of the Maillard reaction, which starts at around 285 to 330 degrees Fahrenheit, and is essentially a chemical reaction between amino acids and sugars that browns food and gives it that distinct flavor. To get even more caramelization on the surface, some people recommend going even higher, with a sear temperature of 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Staying at this temperature for too long will overcook the steak, however, so after a minute or so on both sides, it's best to switch to a lower heat to achieve your target doneness.

Some folks like to use the equally effective reverse-sear method, where they go from a lower heat to a higher one. However, there are cuts you should be skipping for a reverse sear steak, and the technique could have a higher margin of error if you're not used to it. Since your steak will be fully cooked by the time you sear it, there's a small chance you'll accidentally overcook the meat.