Follow This Temperature Tip For Steakhouse-Worthy Meat Every Time
Every good steakhouse knows that getting the perfect steak is all about temperature control. Meat requires extreme heat to develop a crust, which gives it tons of flavor, while also keeping it nice and juicy. That same heat, however, can also turn a magnificent slab of beef into a dry, tasteless chunk of meat in minutes. Thankfully, there's a steakhouse secret that'll make your food better with little risk: Cook it at two different temperatures.
The most fool-proof way to cook steakhouse-worthy meat is to first sear it at a high temperature, and then finish cooking it at a lower one. The crust you get from a good sear is a result of the Maillard reaction, which starts at around 285 to 330 degrees Fahrenheit, and is essentially a chemical reaction between amino acids and sugars that browns food and gives it that distinct flavor. To get even more caramelization on the surface, some people recommend going even higher, with a sear temperature of 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Staying at this temperature for too long will overcook the steak, however, so after a minute or so on both sides, it's best to switch to a lower heat to achieve your target doneness.
Some folks like to use the equally effective reverse-sear method, where they go from a lower heat to a higher one. However, there are cuts you should be skipping for a reverse sear steak, and the technique could have a higher margin of error if you're not used to it. Since your steak will be fully cooked by the time you sear it, there's a small chance you'll accidentally overcook the meat.
How to successfully switch temperatures while cooking your steak
If you're cooking your steak in a pan, it's easy to bring the temperature down: just switch the heat to medium or medium-low as soon as your crust is done. It's also at this stage where you'll want to start butter-basting your steak. The lower temperature makes it a lot less likely that the butter will burn.
If you're grilling your steak, you'll want to create two heat zones — one for direct heat (where the meat is placed directly over the heat source), and another for indirect heat (where the meat is placed near the heat source). For grills that use coal or wood, keep the charcoal on just one side; this will be the direct heat zone. Sear the steak over direct heat, then move it to the empty side to finish cooking it with indirect heat. For models with multiple burners, light more burners on one side of the grill and less on the other to create the two zones.
Either way, a steak will reach perfect medium rare doneness once it hits an internal temperature of 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. The time it takes to get to this point depends on both the quality and the thickness of the steak, so a meat thermometer will come in handy during finishing. If you're worried about getting it right, always go with the thicker steak; it's more forgiving to work with. With enough practice, you'll cook up steaks that are beautifully crusted on the outside and pink, tender, and juicy on the inside — just like the kind you'd get at your favorite steakhouse.