Why McDonald's Failed In This Nordic Country

If you look at a list of countries that don't have McDonald's restaurants, some of the entries like totalitarian North Korea, for example, probably come as little surprise. However, some are more unexpected. While the burger giant has set up shop in much of Europe, there's one notable holdout — Iceland.

Still, this was not always the case. The chain actually opened in the country and failed, shutting down its three restaurants there. McDonald's came to Iceland in 1993 with some fanfare, with then prime minister Davíð Oddsson chowing down on a burger to celebrate the opening, which was seen as a symbol of the isolated country hitching its wagon to a more globalized international economy.

However, the Great Recession changed things. While the United States bailed out big banks that were failing, Iceland didn't, and its three biggest financial institutions went under. The exact reasons are complex and only partly linked to the broader economic turmoil, but the country had what was widely described as a financial meltdown. Icelanders lost savings and many businesses failed. International brands faced particular challenges. Because Iceland's currency lost much of its value, the imports that McDonald's relied on, including basics like onions and meat, became extraordinarily expensive. Prices for items like the iconic Big Mac would have had to jump by at least 20 percent, so the brand simply gave up and closed all Icelandic McDonald's within a week in 2009.