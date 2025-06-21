Can Jalapeños Be Canned Without Pickling?

We've all made the mistake: You've finished slicing a handful of jalapeños and commit the fatal error of rubbing your eyes. Trust us, the sting will be enough to remind you never to forget your gloves again. Though its spiciness may not come as a surprise, this vegetable's versatility across cuisines may shock you. Most commonly associated with Mexican food or Tex-Mex, jalapeños are also used liberally across American, Thai, and Vietnamese fare. Though this spicy pepper tends to be enjoyed throughout a range of various foods, this produce can be quite polarizing due to its distinct taste and heat levels.

One of the ways that you can indulge in this flavorsome vegetable whilst also managing its heat is by preserving with vinegar or brine. This process isn't as difficult as you may assume and is enjoyed globally, with many cultures having their own twists on traditional pickled foods. Though a customary practice, it still requires special care in order to adequately complete the necessary steps that pickling demands.

The downside is, this process can dramatically change the flavor. For those who like the heat and want to keep their jalapeños fresh for longer without the shift in taste, there's supposedly a way to do so: pressure canning. The process entails a couple of not-so-common kitchen gadgets: including a pressure canner, debubbler, and jar lifter. According to the USDA, pressure canning is an approved method of home canning, but it can be dangerous when not done correctly — something to keep in mind before you try it yourself. Though for those looking to try a new way of keeping your vegetables for longer while maintaining their unique taste and crunch, this version of canning might be for you.