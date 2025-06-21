One Ingredient Is All It Takes To Pack Big Flavor Into Tofu

This common oil-based condiment will upgrade your next tofu dish — you've just got to have an affinity for a touch of heat. Tofu is one of those bewilderingly feared sources of protein that many shy away from when they don't know how to cook tofu at home. The answer to a successful tofu recipe is relatively simple — all it takes is utilizing an ingredient you may already have at home, and if not, one you'll certainly find at your local supermarket with ease. This hot sauce adjacent condiment contains fried chili pepper. The spicy flavor is suspended in an oil base and often contains other aromatics. Components like garlic, sesame seeds, and ginger add to its overall texture and flavor, making it both crunchy and hot depending on what brand you choose. Have you guessed it yet? Chili crisp is the remedy to all of your bland tofu problems.

Recently, the chili crisp market has exploded, with many more varieties of unique and niche options on offer than in previous years. There are endless ways to incorporate this flavorful ingredient, effortlessly pairing with savory components like soy, oyster, or fish sauce. This spicy element can also be thrown in with the likes of stringent additions like rice vinegar and balanced with the acidity of citrus. For those afraid of this topping's added kick, the good news is — with increased products comes a variation of spice levels, now you can take your pick based on a assortment of attributes. For something that was originally a staple across China, this ingredient's influence swiftly expanded across many East Asian cuisines and is now commonplace in most supermarkets and pantries worldwide.