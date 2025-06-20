UK Aldi Has A Weekly Wine Deal We Need In The US ASAP

The U.S. hasn't experienced a viral discount wine phenomenon since the days of Trader Joe's low-priced $2 bottles, once known as Two-Buck Chuck. Meanwhile, in the U.K., German grocery store chain Aldi has been making waves with discount wine sales. Aldi recently introduced a "wine of the week" promo, offering major savings. Think: 20 to 50% off specialty wines. This week, for example, a bottle of Château La Garde Pessac-Léognan from France was discounted from £19.99 to £9.99. In April, a bottle of Argentinian Malbec was 23% off. (Some Aldi stores are priced differently than others, so it's always worth checking out your local stores to compare product prices.)

While Aldi already offers similar major wine discounts around holidays like Christmas and Easter, the grocery store chain has already seen huge success with its viral "wine of the week" promo. According to Aldi's U.K. press center, these sell at an average rate of 32 bottles every minute.

If that wasn't impressive enough, "wine of the week" is not only popular, but also beloved. Thousands of British people recently voted for Aldi to be named "Supermarket of the Year for Wine" at the 2025 People's Choice Drink Awards, beating out other popular U.K. retailers like Waitrose and Co-Op.