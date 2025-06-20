UK Aldi Has A Weekly Wine Deal We Need In The US ASAP
The U.S. hasn't experienced a viral discount wine phenomenon since the days of Trader Joe's low-priced $2 bottles, once known as Two-Buck Chuck. Meanwhile, in the U.K., German grocery store chain Aldi has been making waves with discount wine sales. Aldi recently introduced a "wine of the week" promo, offering major savings. Think: 20 to 50% off specialty wines. This week, for example, a bottle of Château La Garde Pessac-Léognan from France was discounted from £19.99 to £9.99. In April, a bottle of Argentinian Malbec was 23% off. (Some Aldi stores are priced differently than others, so it's always worth checking out your local stores to compare product prices.)
While Aldi already offers similar major wine discounts around holidays like Christmas and Easter, the grocery store chain has already seen huge success with its viral "wine of the week" promo. According to Aldi's U.K. press center, these sell at an average rate of 32 bottles every minute.
If that wasn't impressive enough, "wine of the week" is not only popular, but also beloved. Thousands of British people recently voted for Aldi to be named "Supermarket of the Year for Wine" at the 2025 People's Choice Drink Awards, beating out other popular U.K. retailers like Waitrose and Co-Op.
How Aldi's wine of the week promo works
While Aldi hasn't released a lot of information to the public about which wines it's going to select ahead of time for "wine of the week," or even why those specific wines are being chosen, the chain has posted more information on its Facebook page about how the promo works. Aldi U.K. shoppers can check Aldi's website each week or visit in-store to see which wines of the week are being featured currently. The promo always starts on Mondays, according to Aldi's U.K. Facebook page, and runs through the rest of the week. (That is, if the wine hasn't sold out by Tuesday.)
At certain stores or for special holiday wine releases, there might also be a two-bottle limit per person on the "wine of the week" promo, so that no one can buy an unlimited or unfair amount.
Do U.S. Aldi stores have a similar wine of the week deal?
U.S. Aldi shoppers might be curious if there's also a "wine of the week" deal on this side of the pond. Unfortunately, there's no mention of a "wine of the week" deal on Aldi U.S. websites just yet. However, there are still some good deals on wine to be found at your local Aldi this summer. If you haven't visited a local store yet, it might be worth it to make a first trip to Aldi soon. A bottle of organic French Rosé from the French brand Florility is retailing for just $8.89, and a California Red from 19 Crimes is retailing for just $12.19.
And who knows, with the viral popularity of the U.K. "wine of the week" deals, we may see a similar promo expand stateside in the future.