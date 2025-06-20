How To Layer Your Ingredients When Meal-Prepping Mason Jar Chili

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the easiest and most nutritious Mason jar meals on the go right now is chili. The best part? All you need to prep it is dried beans, veggies, and spices, each layered within the jar to create an efficient and aesthetically pleasing arrangement.

To layer your Mason jar chili, put your legumes in first, as they are the heaviest ingredient. Next, layer dehydrated vegetables inside the jar on top of the beans. Dehydrated food has a life of 6- 12 months and can be purchased online. Alternatively, you can easily make your own in a dehydrator, or in the oven at low heat. Finally, combine your spices (either loosely or in small bags) and place them on top of the dried vegetables. We recommend chili powder, sugar, paprika, garlic powder, cumin, salt, and pepper to start with. You can get as creative as you want, even including some secret ingredients to elevate your chili to a more gourmet level.

Though any kinds of beans will do, to make this chili nutritionally diverse and colorful, we recommend using a few different types of legumes and layering them. Kidney beans, black beans, and navy beans are a classic combination but take a little longer to cook than other kinds of legumes. Opting for a combination of split peas and lentils can significantly cut down cooking time.

Serve your Mason jar meal as a vegetarian bean soup or as a traditional chili by adding ground beef at the end. However you decide to serve it, simply empty your jar's contents into the slow cooker (remove and open the small spice bags first if you went with those) with some water and tomatoes in the morning, and by the time you get home, the comforting scent of chili will have filled your kitchen and beyond.