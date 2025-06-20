Why Bobby Flay Thinks It's A Mistake To Toss The Oil After Cooking Shallots

When you take the time to fry up garlic, shallots, or green onions, your kitchen smells amazing. Cooking alliums in oil doesn't just create a delicious addition to sauces, dressings, and other recipes. The oil itself also becomes uber-flavorful. Food Network chef Bobby Flay recommends making good use of the infused oil, instead of tossing it in the trash.

In an Instagram post from Misfits Market, Flay recently shared why he loves shallots — and why he never throws away the oil he cooks them in. "I'm a big fan of shallots. Shallots are a little more sweet than sort of an onion, but they always bring that really great savory flavor," Flay said. "A really good thing to do with shallots is to make a shallot oil. You crisp up the shallots in the oil, and then you save the oil, and you cook up a protein, like a piece of chicken, or some vegetables in it, and it has a great flavor."

Not sure how to start incorporating shallots into your recipes? Try swapping shallots in for onions for a sweeter, less overwhelming taste. While they aren't a good fit for dishes where onions are the star of the show (like French onion soup), shallots can be great in salad dressings, seafood recipes, and more.