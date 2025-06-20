Ditch The Box Grater: This Is The Best Tool To Prep Carrots For Carrot Cake

A perfect carrot cake delights both in taste and texture; a soft, moist interior carefully flavored with sweetness and spice. And unsurprisingly, the key to optimizing the dessert lies in the vegetable namesake. So make a crucial consideration in the very beginning of prep, and ditch the box grater.

Normally, recipes rely on the coarse, long strands created via a handheld box grater or a food processor. Yet swap to a microplane, and you get wispier yet not mushy strands. The carrots are easier to work into the batter, and once baked, they fully dissolve. Consequently, you get a cake that's a tad more moist, and comes with a finer crumble; no matter the carrot pulp caught in each bite.

Sure, the grating effort does take more manual work, but the added satisfaction pays off. Especially when you pair with textural additions like nuts, raisins, coconut, and even candied ginger — Ina Garten's favorite frosting addition — and you'll get a carrot cake that intrigues with its mouth-watering consistency.