The Burger Bun Swap Culver's Fans Can't Stop Raving About
Saying Culver's has delicious ButterBurgers is like saying McDonald's iconic chicken nuggets are phenomenal; it's obvious, undeniable, and if given the chance to expand, would be universally true. With a big sign that says ButterBurgers and frozen custards under its logo, it's basically an invitation to hungry patrons to try them out. These indulgent, golden-rich bites didn't make it to our list of top fast food burgers for nothing. While Culver's original recipe is already divine, with a simple burger bun swap, you'll never stop raving about it, too. So the next time you drive by, ask for sourdough bread instead of the usual brioche. Lightly toasted, the buttered sourdough bread has the perfect crunch that you'll appreciate even more once you bite down on the juicy patty. Its crackly crust, along with hints of tang, will take your burger experience to another level.
It doesn't matter which ButterBurgers you try it with — that's the beauty of it (aside from not costing extra). The result will be a whopping 10 out of 10 no matter what. It's best to order during downtimes, though — for the employees' sake — as swapping the bun out with sourdough can be tougher to prepare.
Sneaking in a few more ingredients wouldn't hurt
Everyone loves a good burger. There are just so many things you can add that won't mess up the flavor. While you're exploring the beautiful world of sourdough bread on ButterBurgers, you might as well stuff them with all the good stuff, too. Let's pretend the mushroom and Swiss burger is our base. Adding thick-cut bacon to the mix will do wonders. It doesn't need further explanation because, you know ... it's bacon we're talking about. To really get a good fusion of flavors, throw in some grilled onions while you're at it. They add a mild char without taking too much attention away from the patty. As you enjoy these swirls of flavor, you'll find the Swiss cheese from the original recipe pleasantly gooey and balanced, impeccably paired with the chewy texture of the sourdough, as well as the other ingredients. And before you ask, yes, the cheese pull is magnificent.
Culver's also has a variety of sauces you can play with. The buttermilk ranch works well on any burger, including the Culver's bacon deluxe and the plain ol' ButterBurger. Come on, have you ever tried introducing ranch to any plate and had an inedible dish as a result? Doubt it, unless you're adding it to ice cream, in which case, why? There's also Ken's blue cheese for more adventurous foodies who don't mind the extra funk. Add a dollop to the ButterBurger cheese and you've got yourself a cheese-exploding winner.