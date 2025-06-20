The Burger Bun Swap Culver's Fans Can't Stop Raving About

Saying Culver's has delicious ButterBurgers is like saying McDonald's iconic chicken nuggets are phenomenal; it's obvious, undeniable, and if given the chance to expand, would be universally true. With a big sign that says ButterBurgers and frozen custards under its logo, it's basically an invitation to hungry patrons to try them out. These indulgent, golden-rich bites didn't make it to our list of top fast food burgers for nothing. While Culver's original recipe is already divine, with a simple burger bun swap, you'll never stop raving about it, too. So the next time you drive by, ask for sourdough bread instead of the usual brioche. Lightly toasted, the buttered sourdough bread has the perfect crunch that you'll appreciate even more once you bite down on the juicy patty. Its crackly crust, along with hints of tang, will take your burger experience to another level.

It doesn't matter which ButterBurgers you try it with — that's the beauty of it (aside from not costing extra). The result will be a whopping 10 out of 10 no matter what. It's best to order during downtimes, though — for the employees' sake — as swapping the bun out with sourdough can be tougher to prepare.