The Starchy Side Dish That Seriously Benefits From A Spoonful Of Hummus

Baked potatoes are the ultimate comfort food: steamy, starchy, and just begging for a topping. But if your go-to list begins and ends with sour cream or shredded cheddar, you are missing out on a secret upgrade that has been hiding in plain sight in your fridge. We are talking about hummus — yes, that chickpea spread — and it turns an ordinary potato into something a lot more interesting.

A scoop of homemade or your favorite store-bought hummus melts into a warm baked potato as if it were meant to be there. It brings creaminess without the dairy, richness without the grease, and a bright, nutty tang that gives your spud some actual personality. Plus, it packs plant-based protein, fiber, and heart-healthy fats — meaning your side dish just quietly leveled up into something that feels a whole lot more like a meal.

You can go simple: split your baked potato, fluff the inside with a fork, and stir in a generous spoonful of your favorite hummus flavor. Classic garlic works like a charm, but roasted red pepper, lemon, or even spicy jalapeño varieties bring their own flair. Unlike butter or cheese, which melt and coat, hummus mixes with the potato's starch, creating a fluffy, flavorful mash without any heavy lifting.