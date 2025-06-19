The Starchy Side Dish That Seriously Benefits From A Spoonful Of Hummus
Baked potatoes are the ultimate comfort food: steamy, starchy, and just begging for a topping. But if your go-to list begins and ends with sour cream or shredded cheddar, you are missing out on a secret upgrade that has been hiding in plain sight in your fridge. We are talking about hummus — yes, that chickpea spread — and it turns an ordinary potato into something a lot more interesting.
A scoop of homemade or your favorite store-bought hummus melts into a warm baked potato as if it were meant to be there. It brings creaminess without the dairy, richness without the grease, and a bright, nutty tang that gives your spud some actual personality. Plus, it packs plant-based protein, fiber, and heart-healthy fats — meaning your side dish just quietly leveled up into something that feels a whole lot more like a meal.
You can go simple: split your baked potato, fluff the inside with a fork, and stir in a generous spoonful of your favorite hummus flavor. Classic garlic works like a charm, but roasted red pepper, lemon, or even spicy jalapeño varieties bring their own flair. Unlike butter or cheese, which melt and coat, hummus mixes with the potato's starch, creating a fluffy, flavorful mash without any heavy lifting.
Hummus does more than just spread
Want to get fancy? Use hummus as a filling for a twice-baked potato. Scoop out the potato flesh, mash it with hummus, herbs, and a handful of sautéed spinach or chopped olives, then refill the shells and bake until golden. The hummus adds structure and creaminess, so you can skip the milk and sour cream entirely, and your twice-baked masterpiece will still come out rich and silky.
You can also go Mediterranean and top your hummus-spiked potato with oven-dried cherry tomatoes (a stellar pizza topping), cucumbers, crumbled feta, and a sprinkle of za'atar or fresh parsley. Suddenly, it's not just a side dish — it's lunch. And if you are team potato skin (as you should be), try slicing baked potatoes into rounds and using hummus as a spreadable base for potato toast. Add sliced radishes, smoked salmon, or even a jammy egg, and you have got brunch on a plate.
Does the type of hummus matter? Sure. Store-bought works fine, but if you're making it, opt for a thick, well-seasoned version with lemon and garlic to stand out. And remember: The key is to add the hummus while the potato is hot so it melts slightly and blends beautifully.
So the next time you are staring down a plain baked potato and wondering how to make it sing, reach for the hummus. It's fast, flavorful, and just unexpected enough to feel like a real upgrade. Your potato deserves better — and hummus is here to deliver.