Giada De Laurentiis Says This Ice Water Brownie Hack Is A Fail, But You Should Try It Anyway

Brownie preferences can differ wildly, with people split between sweet or bittersweet, frosted or unfrosted, cakey or fudgy. If you're on team fudgy and are obsessed with finding a brownie recipe that gives you the maximum amount of denseness and moisture that chocolate, flour, and sugar can deliver, odds are you have stumbled upon the ice-bath trick at some point. The idea is that by cooling the brownie pan in an ice bath immediately after pulling it out of the oven, you can arrest the cooking process and leave the brownie's center in a barely cooked, almost truffle-like state.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis made a video to test the ice-bath brownie technique, and it didn't turn out as she'd hoped. Using the same brand of boxed brownies, De Laurentiis made two identical batches for the experiment: One was dunked in an ice bath, and one was not. Visually, the ice-bath brownies actually looked cakier than the control brownies, and her partner, Shane, confirmed that he liked the latter better during a taste test. On the surface, it looks like the ice-bath trick is a dud for those who want to bake brownies to their preferred texture.

So what went wrong? The theory on De Laurentiis' blog, Giadzy, is that the ice bath actually traps steam inside the brownies and lets them cook for longer than intended. The blog goes on to explain that the trick might still work by using slightly under-baked brownies instead of following the package instructions to a T.