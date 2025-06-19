How To Remove The Stubbornest Of Food Stains With This Medicine Cabinet Staple

Known for treating symptoms of heartburn and upset stomach, Alka-Seltzer has been helping people with minor ailments since its development in 1931. Over the years people have found many alternative uses for it. The medicine can even act as the key ingredient to a smoother cheese sauce. It has also been used to treat another issue that many of us face: removing the most stubborn of food stains.

As you can guess, the process is quite simple. For example, let's say we're cleaning our beloved Mr. Coffee machine. All you'll need is three to four Alka-Seltzer tablets and about 10 ounces of water in the reservoir. With your tablets in the dirty glass coffee pot, run your coffee maker and watch as the tablets fizzle and lift up that gross residue. After you run through the initial cycle with the tablets, pour out the grime, and run the appliance through the brewing cycle a couple more times with just water to remove any lingering residue.

The number of tablets you use will vary depending on the surface and level of grime and dirt. As a general rule, start with one or two tablets and continue to add more as needed. Also, be sure that the bubbling stops before rinsing off your item; otherwise, this handy cleaning hack won't work. The fizzling bubbles created from the chemical reaction are what makes Alka-Seltzer such an effective cleaning agent, and it only takes two ingredients to make this work.