Why It's Never Okay To Eat Even Slightly Undercooked Salmon

Salmon is in a league of its own for those with a not-so-secret love for seafood. As one of the nation's most treasured fish choices, it ranks as the second most consumed seafood in the country. It's the type of fish that not only tastes good with its rich and buttery texture, but it is also extremely versatile. Whether you're swapping your tuna sushi order for a salmon upgrade or you wish to use a garlic and honey sauce as the ultimate cheat code for a delicious salmon meal, you are unlikely to get bored experimenting with the protein. It makes sense that fish-lovers would be ready to tuck into any salmon dish when given the chance, but sometimes you've got to know when to turn the plate away. Even slightly undercooked salmon has no place at the table. The main reason why you'll want to be careful about undercooked salmon comes down to the risks of food-borne sicknesses. Yikes.

When it comes to fish preparation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists undercooked seafood as a risk. This is because there is a higher chance of bacteria and food-borne illnesses spreading in undercooked fish. The safest way to avoid food poisoning or having to manage the consequences of ingesting gut-harming bacteria is to ensure that your salmon is cooked thoroughly, leaving no part of your favorite pink fish uncooked. The CDC suggests fish should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal safety. Salmon that isn't completely cooked may expose diners to food-borne illnesses such as salmonella, norovirus, or vibriosis.