The Ingredient Your Next Batch Of Ranch Dressing Needs Desperately
Ranch dressing is a kitchen favorite for a reason. Whether you're dipping your fries, chicken tenders, or carrot sticks, or simply pouring it generously over a tuna salad or slice of pizza (no judgment), ranch just makes everything taste better. But suppose you could make your ranch even tastier, and throw some extra nutrients in for good measure along the way? That's where cottage cheese comes in. While it may sound a bit odd, you should give it a try and incorporate it into your next batch of ranch.
Blended cottage cheese is surprisingly very creamy, and it's high in protein as well. Most of us think of cottage cheese as the clumpy, strange food grandma used to munch on with fruit during childhood. However, cottage cheese is quite the versatile ingredient (and you can even make it at home, too). When you blend it up, it's a silky, rich base that's perfect for dressings. It gives you all the creaminess of sour cream or mayonnaise, but with more protein and a lot less guilt.
Just throw some cottage cheese in a blender with garlic powder, onion powder, dill, a squeeze of lemon juice, salt, pepper, and a splash of water or milk to loosen it up. That's it. Blend until it's smooth, and you've got homemade ranch that tastes amazing and actually keeps you full.
The many advantages of cottage cheese in ranch dressing
One of the advantages of blended cottage cheese is that it's very customizable. If you prefer it a bit tangier, just add a bit of Greek yogurt. For a spicier kick, throw in some jalapeño or red pepper flakes into the blender. If you want it to double as a veggie dip, then keep it thick. And for a thinner consistency that's great for salad, simply add more liquid. This base works with basically whatever direction you want to take it.
This recipe also holds up well in the fridge, lasting for about a week, which makes it great for meal prepping. Plus, you'll feel a little smug knowing your dressing is actually on the healthier side. A half-cup of low-fat cottage cheese has around 12 to 14 grams of protein, whereas the average cup of ranch dressing has only 8 grams.
Another underrated benefit is that making ranch with cottage cheese is way cheaper than buying fancy store-bought bottled ranch. A tub of cottage cheese costs a couple of bucks. And if you already have a few pantry spices, you're set. You get fewer calories at the end of the day, all without spending much at all. For college students, families, or anyone trying to stretch a grocery budget, this is a smart swap that feels like a steal.