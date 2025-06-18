The Ingredient Your Next Batch Of Ranch Dressing Needs Desperately

Ranch dressing is a kitchen favorite for a reason. Whether you're dipping your fries, chicken tenders, or carrot sticks, or simply pouring it generously over a tuna salad or slice of pizza (no judgment), ranch just makes everything taste better. But suppose you could make your ranch even tastier, and throw some extra nutrients in for good measure along the way? That's where cottage cheese comes in. While it may sound a bit odd, you should give it a try and incorporate it into your next batch of ranch.

Blended cottage cheese is surprisingly very creamy, and it's high in protein as well. Most of us think of cottage cheese as the clumpy, strange food grandma used to munch on with fruit during childhood. However, cottage cheese is quite the versatile ingredient (and you can even make it at home, too). When you blend it up, it's a silky, rich base that's perfect for dressings. It gives you all the creaminess of sour cream or mayonnaise, but with more protein and a lot less guilt.

Just throw some cottage cheese in a blender with garlic powder, onion powder, dill, a squeeze of lemon juice, salt, pepper, and a splash of water or milk to loosen it up. That's it. Blend until it's smooth, and you've got homemade ranch that tastes amazing and actually keeps you full.