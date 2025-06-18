Overlooking This Part Of Your Microwave Could Be Causing A Problem In Your Kitchen
A kitchen doesn't really feel like a kitchen without a microwave. It's fast, practical, and works by causing the molecules in food to vibrate, cooking or heating things up in a matter of minutes or even seconds. And we have American inventor and Raytheon engineer Percy Spencer to thank for this incredibly convenient kitchen appliance. Now, microwaves might not have been an instant hit when they appeared on the market in the '40s, but 90% of U.S. households own one today (via the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).
Needless to say, maintaining your microwave is crucial, because it prevents cross-contamination and helps the appliance run smoothly. Baking soda can clean your microwave in a pinch, but sometimes it's easy to overlook something when it's not right in front of us. In this case, that's the microwave's filters.
Filters, both charcoal and grease, are mostly present in stovetop microwaves, and they're important. While charcoal filters handle smells by circulating air between the microwave and the kitchen, the grease filters prevent buildup inside and out of the appliance. Leave them unattended for a while, and it won't take too long before you notice foul smells spreading all around your kitchen. To keep things neat, clean the grease filter once a month, and replace the charcoal one every 6 months.
How to clean or change a microwave's filter
Not cleaning the grease filter regularly is a common microwave mistakes you need to stop making. Start by unplugging the microwave from the outlet, and then safely remove the filter, which is usually found underneath it. When that's done, submerge the filter in a mix of hot water and salt. If there's a lot of buildup, feel free to add some baking soda. Then let it soak for about 10 minutes, give it a good scrub, and rinse in hot water. Finally, if you're too impatient to wait for it to air dry, use a paper towel or cloth to dry it off before placing it back in its slot.
While handling the charcoal filter is slightly trickier, it's still better than wondering if you should replace your microwave. Just make sure to get a new one that fits your microwave (ideally, it would be of the same brand as yours) before you start the dismantling process. To do this, find the vent panel, which is located on the back, bottom, or side of the appliance, and unscrew it. Then, put on a pair of gloves to keep your hands clean, gently remove the filter, and insert the new one into the slot.