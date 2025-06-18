Overlooking This Part Of Your Microwave Could Be Causing A Problem In Your Kitchen

A kitchen doesn't really feel like a kitchen without a microwave. It's fast, practical, and works by causing the molecules in food to vibrate, cooking or heating things up in a matter of minutes or even seconds. And we have American inventor and Raytheon engineer Percy Spencer to thank for this incredibly convenient kitchen appliance. Now, microwaves might not have been an instant hit when they appeared on the market in the '40s, but 90% of U.S. households own one today (via the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).

Needless to say, maintaining your microwave is crucial, because it prevents cross-contamination and helps the appliance run smoothly. Baking soda can clean your microwave in a pinch, but sometimes it's easy to overlook something when it's not right in front of us. In this case, that's the microwave's filters.

Filters, both charcoal and grease, are mostly present in stovetop microwaves, and they're important. While charcoal filters handle smells by circulating air between the microwave and the kitchen, the grease filters prevent buildup inside and out of the appliance. Leave them unattended for a while, and it won't take too long before you notice foul smells spreading all around your kitchen. To keep things neat, clean the grease filter once a month, and replace the charcoal one every 6 months.