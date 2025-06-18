Why A McDonald's Happy Meal Toy Promoting Fitness Was One Of The Worst Mistakes Ever

McDonald's has found its way mixed into more than a fair share of controversies over the years, as you may expect. Though we bet more than a few McNuggets you haven't heard of the Happy Meal "fitness trackers" that got recalled due to skin irritations in 2016. Yeah ... we didn't think so. What may have been even more surprising is the words "fitness" and "McDonald's" in the same sentence. Though, you're not seeing funny — in 2016, the quick bites giant released a new toy alongside its kids' meals, that being a fitness tracker, formally known as the Step-It Activity Band. Though the company has experienced and sustained many scandals over the years, this one was particularly egregious.

Happy Meals have been around since 1979, allowing for longstanding relationships to develop amongst the company's customer base. With a long history of nostalgic Happy Meals toys amid iconic McDonald's collaborations with the likes of Beanie Babies, nobody could've guessed its newest release would be unsafe.

Soon after the release of the Step-It Activity Band, McDonald's reported that over 70 customers suffered injuries — in the form of burns and skin damage — from the wristbands, possibly stemming from the heat produced by the batteries. This statistic was especially shocking, as those who sustained the injuries were mostly recipients of Happy Meals, that being primarily children. How did they resolve the issue, you may be wondering? The company immediately recalled the dangerous toys and offered a free yogurt tube or different toy in exchange for the faulty fitness trackers.