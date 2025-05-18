The Genius Way Ree Drummond Utilizes Mason Jar Lids

Just when you think you've seen or even employed all of the possible uses for a Mason jar, in comes another application. The Mason jar's original raison d'etre was as a canning jar for food preservation. That's still a popular practice, but you'll see Mason jars as a de facto lunch box even more frequently today. You should even be storing leftover wine in a Mason jar, as unconventional as that may sound. And food world celebrity Ree Drummond has another cleverly uncommon way to get even more mileage out of one of the world's most famous culinary vessels.

The Pioneer Woman's expectedly resourceful Mason jar tip actually turns to the lid for a petite baking hack. Drummond's Mason jar lid chocolate pies are pretty self-explanatory, turning the lids into tiny pastry tins to create sweet treats that resemble miniature pies or tarts. And, while chocolate is typically shorthand for dessert, you can similarly miniaturize almost any pie variety in your rotation, with a few prudent modifications.