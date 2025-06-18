The Hair Dryer Chicken Hack That's Giada De Laurentiis-Approved

There's a fine line between cooking chicken until it's done, and cooking chicken until it's overdone. In general, you never want dry chicken meat. However, you do want dry chicken skin — crispy, crunchy, and full of flavor. And according to celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, there's one surprising way to upgrade the crispy skin on your whole roasted chicken: Take a hair dryer to the chicken before cooking it.

The purpose of the hair dryer trick is to put direct heat on the chicken skin to help dehydrate it prior to putting it in the oven. All you need to do is blast it with the hair dryer for around two minutes, but the exact timing could vary depending on the chicken's size. Removing some of that moisture helps the skin get extra crispy once it hits the oven heat. Be mindful that since this trick is meant for chicken that still has the skin on, it might not bear the same results if it's used on skinless chicken, such as chicken breasts, and could instead leave the meat too dry.