The Last-Minute Mistake That Ruins Perfectly Crispy Chicken Skin

When you drape foil over your perfect fried chicken, you create a sort of sweat lodge for your meat. Doing so results in steam generated from the hot chicken pushing that hot air up on to your cover or tin foil. Boom, condensation. That wetness is going to dribble back down on to your chicken, slowly making that crispy skin less and less crispy.

So, how can you retain that crunchy, crispy skin while letting your chicken rest and letting it stay hot while you get the rest of your meal together? You could use the warming element in your oven and let your chicken hang out in the there, uncovered, until the rest of your meal is ready. The temperature shouldn't be more than 250 degrees Fahrenheit; just enough to keep things toasty without adding moisture to that delicious, crunchy skin. You can also cool your chicken on a wire rack, which will let air circulate around the chicken, cooling it without adding any moisture. Whatever you do, we trust you'll take the necessary steps to not ruin your hard work.