Alton Brown's Indulgent Method For Making Burgers Has Our Mouths Watering

Alton Brown is a font of culinary wisdom. By now, you should have some of his cooking tips memorized — like adding mayo to scrambled eggs for a luxurious finish, or upgrading a Negroni through switching out gin for whiskey. But he's back with a hack to take your burger game to the next level. The former "Cutthroat Kitchen" presenter took to Instagram to let fans in on the big secret: "Burgers are tricky," he shared, in a live video. "They give off a lot of fat."

His suggestion? "Fry the patty." While Alton wouldn't turn down a grilled burger, he added that it's "way easier to griddle or fry it." Deep-frying the meat makes for a crispy, indulgent dish that's rich with flavor. On his website, the 62-year-old shared more top tips in a recipe for the best burger ever. After cooking the burger, he recommends adding smoked cheddar cheese and a little mayonnaise between two buns before serving, to really give it that wow factor.

"You're AWESOME," one fan gushed under the Instagram video. "You make me smile," another added, and so the celeb chef is sure on to something special with his burger hack.