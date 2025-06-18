Why The Ahi Poke Nachos Is One Of The Worst Dishes At Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory's mysteriously Egyptian decor, towering slices of cheesecake, and famously sprawling menu are all part of what makes it iconic. From big ol' plates of spaghetti and meatballs to Korean fried chicken and vegan Cobb salads, there's truly something for everyone. But, with a menu that big, can they really execute everything perfectly? To find out, Chowhound tasted and ranked the best and worst dishes at The Cheesecake Factory, not just by flavor, but also by health considerations. A place named after cheesecake is obviously going to be a little indulgent, but even some of its lighter options can be deceivingly unhealthy. The dishes we ranked the highest were a satisfactory balance between freshness, unique flavor, and overall health.
On the flip side, the lowest offerings not only tasted bad, but were loaded with a staggering amount of calories and unhealthy fats. Found over on the appetizer section, The Cheesecake Factory's ahi poke nachos came in dead last overall. They're made with crispy fried wontons in place of tortilla chips, diced ahi tuna, avocado, sriracha aioli, chilis, and green onions. This sounds much lighter and healthier than a plate of cheesy, beefy loaded nachos, but in reality they really aren't. We found this dish way too salty, and though the ahi tuna was promising, the other toppings sadly overpowered its flavor. This is one of those rare appetizers that manages to be both expensive and unsatisfying, ranking it among the dishes you should probably avoid at The Cheesecake Factory.
The toppings ruin the tuna on these poke nachos
The ahi tuna in this dish is supposed to be the main draw, both in terms of flavor and nutrition but sadly, it ends up lost under a pile of overpowering toppings. The sriracha aioli is especially heavy, smothering the fish rather than enhancing it. Instead of something fresh and balanced, the whole dish just feels weighed down. The jalapeño and green onions should've added a refreshing pop of flavor, but we barely even noticed them in there.
The wonton chips are crisp, but also greasy. That's expected with fried wontons, but it adds even more heaviness to an already incredibly rich dish. What's frustrating is that this appetizer sounds like a healthier choice, especially compared to other offerings like fried mac and cheese, but the numbers simply don't add up. This one plate clocks in at over 1,000 calories and contains more than 2,000 milligrams of sodium — over a full day's worth of salt!
Compare this to the Asian chicken lettuce wrap tacos, which clock in at 450 calories, 15 grams of fat, and 1,040 milligrams of sodium. Worse still, this appetizer isn't cheap. It's one of the most expensive on the menu, costing even more than some entrees. You could make this dish a little lighter by removing or asking for less aioli, or by skipping the chips altogether for a more authentic poke-style dish. If ahi is really what you're craving, spend a couple extra bucks on the seared ahi tuna salad and savor that rare tuna taste with avocado, Asian flavors, and half the calories.