Why The Ahi Poke Nachos Is One Of The Worst Dishes At Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory's mysteriously Egyptian decor, towering slices of cheesecake, and famously sprawling menu are all part of what makes it iconic. From big ol' plates of spaghetti and meatballs to Korean fried chicken and vegan Cobb salads, there's truly something for everyone. But, with a menu that big, can they really execute everything perfectly? To find out, Chowhound tasted and ranked the best and worst dishes at The Cheesecake Factory, not just by flavor, but also by health considerations. A place named after cheesecake is obviously going to be a little indulgent, but even some of its lighter options can be deceivingly unhealthy. The dishes we ranked the highest were a satisfactory balance between freshness, unique flavor, and overall health.

On the flip side, the lowest offerings not only tasted bad, but were loaded with a staggering amount of calories and unhealthy fats. Found over on the appetizer section, The Cheesecake Factory's ahi poke nachos came in dead last overall. They're made with crispy fried wontons in place of tortilla chips, diced ahi tuna, avocado, sriracha aioli, chilis, and green onions. This sounds much lighter and healthier than a plate of cheesy, beefy loaded nachos, but in reality they really aren't. We found this dish way too salty, and though the ahi tuna was promising, the other toppings sadly overpowered its flavor. This is one of those rare appetizers that manages to be both expensive and unsatisfying, ranking it among the dishes you should probably avoid at The Cheesecake Factory.