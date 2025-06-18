Buddy Valastro's Favorite Pastry From Carlo's Bakery Is A Lobster-Shaped Delight

The lobster tails from Carlo's Bakery certainly seem enticing enough on their own, but for Buddy Valastro, there's more to this dessert than just the taste. For him, the process of making the pastries from start to finish only adds to the feeling of satisfaction that comes with cracking one of these pastries open and enjoying the crispy outside and creamy inside. Giving his rationale for picking lobster tails as his No. 1 pastry, he says that it's because "it's such a hard thing to do, and I had a lot of fun learning it with my dad years ago." For Valastro, perfecting the technique required to make lobster rolls must only add to the deliciousness once they're baked and ready to eat.

Not all pastries were meant to be eaten once upon a time, but these lobster tails certainly are, if you can nail the technique to make them in the first place. Made with a pastry dough that's rolled out until it's incredibly thin, you roll the dough and stretch it out even more until you have what amounts to a log of dough. From there, you do even more stretching before cutting the dough into circular slices. With a delicate but sure hand, you form the thin layers into a cone which is then baked. Afterwards, the pastries are filled with a generous supply of cream, giving you a crunchy exterior with decadent filling — which could also describe real lobster tails, come to think of it.