The Common Kitchen Appliance That Makes Warming Plates A Breeze

One of the most important aspects of serving a meal is ensuring its temperature is just right. If you're serving a hot dish, you don't want it to be lukewarm by the time your guests sit down for dinner. Thankfully, there is an easy solution: Warm up the plates in the microwave, which will keep the food warmer for longer. It's one of those microwave hacks you probably didn't know.

To warm your plates in the microwave, stack them as if you were storing them, but place a bowl of water on top. Microwaves cause water molecules to vibrate, which in turn produces heat; this is why the water is necessary. Then, microwave the plates and water bowl on the highest power for two minutes (yes, your microwave does have a power button). Once the plates are done, remove them carefully with oven mitts or pot holders due to their heat; make sure they're warm when served to guests, but they shouldn't be so hot that they pose any danger.