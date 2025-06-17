The Common Kitchen Appliance That Makes Warming Plates A Breeze
One of the most important aspects of serving a meal is ensuring its temperature is just right. If you're serving a hot dish, you don't want it to be lukewarm by the time your guests sit down for dinner. Thankfully, there is an easy solution: Warm up the plates in the microwave, which will keep the food warmer for longer. It's one of those microwave hacks you probably didn't know.
To warm your plates in the microwave, stack them as if you were storing them, but place a bowl of water on top. Microwaves cause water molecules to vibrate, which in turn produces heat; this is why the water is necessary. Then, microwave the plates and water bowl on the highest power for two minutes (yes, your microwave does have a power button). Once the plates are done, remove them carefully with oven mitts or pot holders due to their heat; make sure they're warm when served to guests, but they shouldn't be so hot that they pose any danger.
Not all plates can be heated in the microwave
Before microwaving the plates, double check that they are microwave safe. The easiest way to check is to look for "microwave safe" written on the underside of the plate. If you don't see this or a microwave-safe symbol (usually several wavy lines) but know the plate's material, then double-check that this material can be heated.
Do not microwave paper plates unless they are specifically labeled as safe because they could have a wax coating. And something as common as metal plates shouldn't be microwaved, either, as they can react with the microwaves and become a fire hazard. Some examples of metals to avoid include copper, steel, and iron. While ceramic and glass plates are usually safe to microwave, don't do so if they contain any metallic paint. If you don't have a microwave, you can always put the plates in the warming drawer below the oven or place them on top of the oven (as long as the stove isn't on) to help heat them up.