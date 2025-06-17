The 2 Meaty Subway Menu Items You Should Combine For One Epic Meal
Meat lovers appreciate any reason to sample new ways to enjoy a variety of different meats on a single Subway sandwich. One American classic already on the menu is the Philly cheesesteak sub, which on its own is exceptional. But play around with it a bit, while looking for the best ways to modify the flavors of Subway sandwiches like Chowhound did, and you might come up with something like this: Combining a Philly cheesesteak and a meatball sub sandwich into one insanely delicious meal.
First, swap out the thinly sliced steak on the Philly cheesesteak for meatballs (in case you're wondering, you can also replicate this recipe by making a classic Philly cheesesteak sub at home). Subway's meatballs come already-made with marinara sauce, so this new sandwich will have the meatballs and marinara with the original Philly's green peppers, red onions, melted cheese, and sliced tomatoes, on Italian-style bread. Then, you can add banana peppers and a little mayo, just for kicks.
Why a meatball sub dressed up like a Philly cheesesteak is so good
Green peppers and meatballs bathed in marinara sauce is a wonderful flavor combination reminiscent of classic sausage, peppers, and onions, cooked in tomatoes, on a hoagie. It can even be compared to a version of Bolognese, minus the pasta of course. Both utilize a classic combination of meat, marinara sauce, and peppers, similar to our modified sub. Naturally, melting cheese on this tasty dish would do wonders for the recipe, just like it does in our meatball sub sandwich.
Pairing it with Italian herb and cheese bread is also highly recommended. The herbs complement the sauce and cheese, combining to create a savory, delectably cheesy delight. In another of Chowhound's best of Subway rankings, the meatball-loaded Boss sub fared well with pepperoni included in the marinara and meatballs.
That could work in our Philly/meatball hybrid as well, depending on your preference for pairing Italian meats. Here, we have a truly unique meat lovers sandwich bursting with remarkable Italian flavor and texture. Try it both ways and see for yourself!