The 2 Meaty Subway Menu Items You Should Combine For One Epic Meal

Meat lovers appreciate any reason to sample new ways to enjoy a variety of different meats on a single Subway sandwich. One American classic already on the menu is the Philly cheesesteak sub, which on its own is exceptional. But play around with it a bit, while looking for the best ways to modify the flavors of Subway sandwiches like Chowhound did, and you might come up with something like this: Combining a Philly cheesesteak and a meatball sub sandwich into one insanely delicious meal.

First, swap out the thinly sliced steak on the Philly cheesesteak for meatballs (in case you're wondering, you can also replicate this recipe by making a classic Philly cheesesteak sub at home). Subway's meatballs come already-made with marinara sauce, so this new sandwich will have the meatballs and marinara with the original Philly's green peppers, red onions, melted cheese, and sliced tomatoes, on Italian-style bread. Then, you can add banana peppers and a little mayo, just for kicks.