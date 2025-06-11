The Cookware Brand Gordon Ramsay Reps Is In Serious Trouble Over 'Nontoxic' Claims

It's been a bit of a kitchen nightmare for fans of celebrity chef-endorsed cookware in recent years, as a lawsuit brought against HexClad has been winding through the California courts since 2023. The class action case alleged that Gordon Ramsay-backed HexClad nonstick pans were not quite as "non-toxic" as their advertising asserted. The plaintiffs in the case argued that HexClad is misleading consumers in marketing its cookware as free of harmful chemicals. The brand has admitted to the inclusion of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) in some of its products. However, PTFE is a type of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS), one of the chemicals which HexClad claims its products do not contain. Now, HexClad has denied wrongdoing, but agreed to pay a $2.5 million settlement to turn off the heat once and for all.

There are 20 HexClad products eligible for the settlement. All of them carry the "Hybrid" label with the exception of the 5-quart saucepan. Also eligible are at least nine cookware sets that came with one or more HexClad Hybrid pan. A complete list of the eligible pans and sets can be found in the Frequently Asked Questions section on the HexClad settlement website. Only HexClad items purchased between February 1, 2022, and March 31, 2024 are included in the settlement.

HexClad owners who believe that they are among the settlement class members can locate their proof of purchase and begin filing a claim at the HexClad settlement claimant page. The deadline to submit a claim form is November 14, 2025.