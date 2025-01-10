Are Hot Cocoa And Hot Chocolate The Same Thing?

A cacao pod-based drink was enjoyed by Aztec and Mayan cultures thousands of years ago, the true forerunner to all other cocoa confections. Though the Europeans made the sweeter, creamier, and, indeed, hotter version of the drink we know and love today, hot chocolate can trace its roots to this original whole bean liquid. Making it is a much more involved process than simply popping a mug in the microwave, opening a packet, and stirring. Hot chocolate is a decadent drink that involves real chocolate, typically in bar form and best made with a high-quality variety. Instead of using your microwave, you'll slowly heat a combination of milk and/or cream (or sweetened condensed milk if you want to get really indulgent) in a saucepan on your stovetop. From there, you'll get ready to add the star of the show: real chocolate.

You can use milk chocolate or dark chocolate based on your preferences, but you'll want to chop up a bar of your favorite variety before adding it to your pan of simmering liquids. Slowly stir until the chocolate has totally melted. The end product is a rich and velvety drink that is much thicker than a pre-made mix of hot cocoa, thanks to the addition of the chocolate bar's creamy cocoa butter. However, hot chocolate is also less sweet than hot cocoa since it does not call for any additional sugar than what is already in the chocolate. It will certainly be a little sweet but will also have that slight bitterness associated with real chocolate. Hot chocolate is sometimes referred to as "drinking chocolate" or "sipping chocolate" because it can be so creamy it feels more like a full-fledged dessert than a light drink. No matter which drink you prefer, both offer mugs of chocolatey goodness that makes a person of any age feel like a kid again.