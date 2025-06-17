Can You Heat Up Cold Brew Coffee?

It's easy to assume that cold brew coffee is meant to be sipped on ice only. You might be surprised to learn that's not the case — you can also enjoy cold-brewed coffee heated. So what's the difference between cold brew and coffee anyway, and why does it have cold in its name if you can drink it warm? If you're confused, there are a few differences to keep in mind.

Regular coffee is brewed at a hot temperature, but cold brew coffee is steeped based on time, not temperature. To make cold brew, you steep coffee beans in cold water for anywhere from 12 to 24 hours, which is typically the best steep time for cold brew. Meanwhile, hot coffee is made by pouring hot water over ground coffee beans, and is ready in just minutes. So for comparison, cold brew is different from something like iced coffee, because iced coffee is typically made from hot-brewed coffee that has been cooled down, while cold brew is as it sounds, cold-brewed instead of hot-brewed.

Besides the method of making the coffee, there are also differences in flavor between cold brew coffee and regular coffee. Cold brew coffee tends to be less acidic and less bitter than regular heat-brewed coffee. That's why, if someone is sensitive to the acid levels in regular coffee and gets an upset stomach from it, they may want to drink cold brew coffee warmed up. Or, they may just prefer the generally smoother flavor of cold brew.