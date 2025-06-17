Say 'I Do' At This Iconic Oregon Donut Chain That Hosts Weddings
Weddings are a traditional part of many cultures. It's not uncommon for the happy couple to do something special for both the ceremony and what they're serving, as this sets the tone of the event and speaks for their partnership. This is especially true as the food is one of the biggest parts of the day that wedding guests will remember. In that spirit, there are many ways to make both the wedding and its food as unique as the couple getting married. You can add a groom's cake, which helps to celebrate and recognize the lucky fellow in a sweet way, order a wedding cake from an uncommon place, or have it made from unexpected ingredients like blue cheese and Earl Grey tea. You could also host the ceremony and reception at an unexpected venue, one of which could be Voodoo Doughnut, the iconic Oregon-based establishment.
In addition to its menu of eccentric donuts, Voodoo offers patrons the opportunity to host their special day at 11 of its 23 locations across the United States, including ones in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. There are three package tiers to do so, ranging from an Intimate Gathering, which includes up to nine guests and a dozen donuts, to a Sweet Celebration, which covers up to 40 guests and four dozen donuts. Adding to the meaningful day, all of Voodoo Doughnut's wedding ceremonies include two 12-inch, custom-made newlywed dolls; a heart centerpiece donut; and enough cups of its signature Magic Roast brewed coffee for your guests. Certainly, whichever one suits the happy couple, it would prove to be an occasion to remember.
Voodoo Doughnut is one of many food joints to host your wedding at
Having a wedding at a world-famous donut shop is certainly something to brag about. However, if donuts aren't your thing, plenty of other fast food and restaurant chains offer their spin on quirky, one-of-a-kind weddings. The most comparable to what Voodoo Doughnut offers is likely the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas. Here, the fast food chain took inspiration from the city's culture of fast and easy weddings, and added its spicy flair to it, providing the soon-to-be newlyweds with Taco Bell-themed wedding souvenirs, a Taco 12-Pack, and a Cinnamon Delights cake. Fans of the Vegas-style wedding may also be interested in booking their special ceremony at the Las Vegas Denny's location. The popular diner chain offers similar use of its chapel, a champagne toast, a cake made from its Pancake Puppies, among other celebratory items.
Interestingly, many of these quirky wedding ceremonies have the potential to be legally recognized, but aren't automatically so. It's important to note that the happy couple may have to obtain their marriage license before the booking date. Ultimately, while it being legally confirmed might depend on the venue (Voodoo Doughnut's catered wedding packages include legal ceremonies), most will likely still happily throw the ceremony even without the license present. Sure, it would just be a celebration of the couple's relationship, but it would be perfect for vow renewals — sprinkles and all.