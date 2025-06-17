Say 'I Do' At This Iconic Oregon Donut Chain That Hosts Weddings

Weddings are a traditional part of many cultures. It's not uncommon for the happy couple to do something special for both the ceremony and what they're serving, as this sets the tone of the event and speaks for their partnership. This is especially true as the food is one of the biggest parts of the day that wedding guests will remember. In that spirit, there are many ways to make both the wedding and its food as unique as the couple getting married. You can add a groom's cake, which helps to celebrate and recognize the lucky fellow in a sweet way, order a wedding cake from an uncommon place, or have it made from unexpected ingredients like blue cheese and Earl Grey tea. You could also host the ceremony and reception at an unexpected venue, one of which could be Voodoo Doughnut, the iconic Oregon-based establishment.

In addition to its menu of eccentric donuts, Voodoo offers patrons the opportunity to host their special day at 11 of its 23 locations across the United States, including ones in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. There are three package tiers to do so, ranging from an Intimate Gathering, which includes up to nine guests and a dozen donuts, to a Sweet Celebration, which covers up to 40 guests and four dozen donuts. Adding to the meaningful day, all of Voodoo Doughnut's wedding ceremonies include two 12-inch, custom-made newlywed dolls; a heart centerpiece donut; and enough cups of its signature Magic Roast brewed coffee for your guests. Certainly, whichever one suits the happy couple, it would prove to be an occasion to remember.