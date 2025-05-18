The Best Tried-And-True Side Dish To Pair With Lasagna
Lasagna, with its variety of textures and flavors, makes for a truly satisfying bite — provided all its layers stay together and the lasagna holds its shape. The hearty bolognese sauce, creamy béchamel, and nutty parmesan cheese interspersed by delicate layers of lasagna almost check all the boxes that one needs for a satisfying meal, but fall just short: Even a delicious dish needs something to break the monotony and clear the palate so that successive bites continue to taste as satisfying. Lasagna's crunchy, textured crust completes the list, but what do you do if you don't get a corner piece, or when you're feasting on those parts of the lasagna that don't have the crispy crust? This is where pairing lasagna with a side dish comes in.
While numerous sides can be served alongside lasagna, the one that makes it shine the most is a side salad. This is the kind of subjective choice that most people tend to have a strong opinion on, and some may refuse to acknowledge a lasagna if it is served without the ubiquitous garlic bread that's so satisfying to mop up the sauce with. However, a salad offers the right amount of customizability to suit every lasagna dish, while the acidity of the dressing and fresh crunch of the vegetables cuts through the lasagna's richness, making its flavor pop in successive bites.
A panzanella salad is the perfect lasagna side dish
When choosing what salad to serve with lasagna, keep in mind the complementary flavor and texture aspects it must fulfill: It should have a hearty crunch, have bright, fresh, herby flavors to balance lasagna's deep notes, and, finally, an acidic dressing to cut through the lasagna's richness. A green bean and tomato panzanella salad is an Italian classic from Tuscany that checks all the boxes a great lasagna pairing requires. It's made with ripe tomatoes, crusty bread, basil, and a tangy, acidic dressing that uses Dijon mustard and red wine vinegar. Traditionally made using stale bread, you can use any kind of bread by simply cutting it into cubes, tossing it with some olive oil, and baking till its edges are crisp before mixing it into the salad. Throw in some minced garlic to flavor the bread, and even garlic bread loyalists can be won over with the panzanella salad.
Depending on the occasion, how adventurous you're feeling, and what ingredients you have on hand, you can make a traditional or modified panzanella. Red onions, radish, romaine lettuce, slivers of Parmigiano, and even blanched or roasted asparagus work. For some sweet tartness that complements the flavors in a lasagna, add a splash of balsamic vinegar or some orange juice to the dressing, or even some grilled apricots and peaches to the salad. You can also try making bite-sized panzanella stuffed tomatoes, which are a clever twist on the regular salad format.