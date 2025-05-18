The Best Tried-And-True Side Dish To Pair With Lasagna

Lasagna, with its variety of textures and flavors, makes for a truly satisfying bite — provided all its layers stay together and the lasagna holds its shape. The hearty bolognese sauce, creamy béchamel, and nutty parmesan cheese interspersed by delicate layers of lasagna almost check all the boxes that one needs for a satisfying meal, but fall just short: Even a delicious dish needs something to break the monotony and clear the palate so that successive bites continue to taste as satisfying. Lasagna's crunchy, textured crust completes the list, but what do you do if you don't get a corner piece, or when you're feasting on those parts of the lasagna that don't have the crispy crust? This is where pairing lasagna with a side dish comes in.

While numerous sides can be served alongside lasagna, the one that makes it shine the most is a side salad. This is the kind of subjective choice that most people tend to have a strong opinion on, and some may refuse to acknowledge a lasagna if it is served without the ubiquitous garlic bread that's so satisfying to mop up the sauce with. However, a salad offers the right amount of customizability to suit every lasagna dish, while the acidity of the dressing and fresh crunch of the vegetables cuts through the lasagna's richness, making its flavor pop in successive bites.