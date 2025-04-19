We Tried 30 Aldi Chocolate Bars, And This One Came Out On Top

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The secret is out: If you want affordable European chocolate, head to Aldi. Perhaps this should come as no surprise. After all, the store, which was founded in Germany in 1961, is known for being one of the cheapest grocery stores in America. When it comes to chocolate, three brands in particular dominate Aldi's selection: Moser Roth, a German brand; Choceur, of Belgian origin; and Schogetten, which originated in Switzerland but is now largely produced in Germany. Each brand produces bars suitable for chocolate purists who prefer their sweets unsullied by distracting add-ins, and for those who don't mind mixing it up.

When Chowhound ranked 30 chocolate bars in stock at Aldi, there was a good mix of highs and lows across the three brands. Each had an offering or two that fell short (the Choceur coconut flakes milk chocolate bar took last place), and each had some real stand-outs. However, the top pick was Moser Roth's cranberry chocolate bar.

While some bars ranked low due to being too sweet, the Moser Roth cranberry chocolate bar struck the perfect balance of flavors. The chocolate itself was smooth and pleasant, and the cranberries added the perfect amount of tartness.