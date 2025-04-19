We Tried 30 Aldi Chocolate Bars, And This One Came Out On Top
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The secret is out: If you want affordable European chocolate, head to Aldi. Perhaps this should come as no surprise. After all, the store, which was founded in Germany in 1961, is known for being one of the cheapest grocery stores in America. When it comes to chocolate, three brands in particular dominate Aldi's selection: Moser Roth, a German brand; Choceur, of Belgian origin; and Schogetten, which originated in Switzerland but is now largely produced in Germany. Each brand produces bars suitable for chocolate purists who prefer their sweets unsullied by distracting add-ins, and for those who don't mind mixing it up.
When Chowhound ranked 30 chocolate bars in stock at Aldi, there was a good mix of highs and lows across the three brands. Each had an offering or two that fell short (the Choceur coconut flakes milk chocolate bar took last place), and each had some real stand-outs. However, the top pick was Moser Roth's cranberry chocolate bar.
While some bars ranked low due to being too sweet, the Moser Roth cranberry chocolate bar struck the perfect balance of flavors. The chocolate itself was smooth and pleasant, and the cranberries added the perfect amount of tartness.
Moser Roth dominates the top four
It's worth noting that Moser Roth actually took the top four placements in the ranking. Just behind the winning bar were the Madagascan vanilla (a white chocolate bar), the orange almond chocolate bar, and a raspberry almond bar. All of these were praised for their flavor and texture, although the almonds seemed to get lost in the mix just a little bit.
In a Choceur-versus-Moser Roth debate on Reddit, both brands had their champions, with many commenters saying something akin to "Why not both?" For the budget conscious, price might play a role in determining which bar makes it into your basket. As of this writing, Choceur bars retail at Aldi for $3.29, while Moser Roth again takes the win at just $2.99.
Interestingly, it's difficult to find much information about Moser Roth online. From all reports, it seems that the brand is owned by Storck, a German company that also owns Werther's, Toffifay, and a few other confectionery brands. However, Storck's website doesn't include Moser Roth in its brand portfolio, perhaps because those chocolates are produced exclusively for Aldi. What's more, Moser Roth's social media accounts are inactive — and it doesn't seem to have a standalone website. Intriguing! If all this mystery — plus Chowhound's resounding recommendation — has you determined to try Moser Roth chocolate, make sure you do buy it at Aldi. You can find a bundle of all Moser Roth flavors on Amazon and various bars at Walmart.com, but you'll pay a premium.